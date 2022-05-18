Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings. Gemini Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gemini Therapeutics.

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Gemini Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.04.

Gemini Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. 115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,325. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10. Gemini Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

In other Gemini Therapeutics news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 191,769 shares of Gemini Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $291,488.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gemini Therapeutics (GMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.