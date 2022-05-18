Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) to Sell

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on Arcimoto in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcimoto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Arcimoto stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 320,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,263. Arcimoto has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $144.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 996.96% and a negative return on equity of 68.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcimoto will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arcimoto by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Arcimoto by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arcimoto by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,774,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

