Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

TCEHY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tencent from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Investec lowered shares of Tencent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Tencent from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tencent from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCEHY opened at $46.77 on Friday. Tencent has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $81.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.48. The firm has a market cap of $449.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Tencent’s payout ratio is 4.99%.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

