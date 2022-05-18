Zacks Investment Research Lowers EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) to Sell

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EQRx Inc. is a pharmaceutical company is involved in developing and delivering medicines to patients. EQRx Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences III, is based in NEW YORK. “

EQRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on EQRx in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EQRx in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on EQRx in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of EQRx stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,053,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,735. EQRx has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25.

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.34. On average, research analysts expect that EQRx will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQRX. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in EQRx during the 4th quarter worth about $15,596,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EQRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

