Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) to Hold

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “AO World Plc operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company sells washing machines, washer dryers, tumble dryers, dishwashers, fridges and freezers, ovens, cookers, range cookers, cooker hoods, extractor fans, hobs, and microwaves, as well as coffee machines, kettles and toasters, food preparation products, irons, small cooking appliances and microwaves. AO World Plc is headquartered in Bolton, the United Kingdom. “
Several other equities analysts have also commented on AOWDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AO World from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AO World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.
AO World Company Profile (Get Rating)
AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AO World (AOWDF)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AO World (AOWDF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.