Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Board of Directors Authorizes Share Buyback Program

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
ZBRA traded down $18.16 on Wednesday, hitting $326.42. 670,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,754. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $309.00 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $390.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.60.
Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.
