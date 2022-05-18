Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.77. 15,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,378. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $169.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $172.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.65.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

