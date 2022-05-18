Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,550,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,866,000 after purchasing an additional 238,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,158,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,360,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,432 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 28.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,674 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 135.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,908 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,557 shares of company stock worth $9,589,496 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.29.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $166.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.27 and a 1 year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

