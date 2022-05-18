Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.30 Million

Analysts expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) to post $218.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $219.20 million and the lowest is $217.05 million. Zumiez posted sales of $279.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Zumiez by 1,149.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 16.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUMZ stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,244. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.53. Zumiez has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $637.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

