-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Phunware reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Phunware.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Phunware by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Phunware by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phunware in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Phunware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 7.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHUN stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. Phunware has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $139.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 12.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

