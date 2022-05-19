-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phunware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.05). Phunware posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phunware.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHUN. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in Phunware by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phunware by 50.0% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Phunware by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phunware during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Phunware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHUN opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. Phunware has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

