-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phunware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.05). Phunware posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phunware.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
Shares of PHUN opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. Phunware has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Phunware (Get Rating)
Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phunware (PHUN)
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phunware (PHUN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.