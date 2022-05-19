-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). Stratasys posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stratasys.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SSYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cross Research raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

NASDAQ:SSYS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.72. 794,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,064. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $42.83. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 29.3% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,940,000 after acquiring an additional 240,638 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Stratasys by 1,509.0% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 482,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after buying an additional 452,688 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Stratasys during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,325,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stratasys by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 281,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Stratasys by 2.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 64,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stratasys (SSYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.