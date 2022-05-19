$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Ceridian HCM reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.69.

Shares of CDAY stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,565,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,151. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.02. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $48.93 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -100.60 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $428,743.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $36,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,251 shares of company stock worth $1,126,494. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 125.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 31,159 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 431,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,095,000 after acquiring an additional 71,485 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

