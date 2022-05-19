-$0.10 EPS Expected for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.13). Vericel reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vericel.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Vericel had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VCEL. TheStreet downgraded Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $27,846.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $160,888. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 102.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 186.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth $103,000.

NASDAQ VCEL traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.79. The stock had a trading volume of 564,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,982. Vericel has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.16 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61.

Vericel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vericel (VCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.