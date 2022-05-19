-$0.17 EPS Expected for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Luminar Technologies posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 747.76% and a negative return on equity of 73.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

LAZR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

In related news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 142,933 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $1,901,008.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 360,000 shares of company stock worth $3,522,450 and have sold 391,062 shares worth $5,393,549. 43.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,038,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,105,000 after buying an additional 4,540,265 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 84.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,532,000 after buying an additional 2,542,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 4,481.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,488,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,600,000 after buying an additional 2,434,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,439,000. Finally, CQS US LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,180,000. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAZR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,503,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a current ratio of 16.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.43. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.96.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

