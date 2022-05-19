-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for IronNet’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IronNet will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IronNet.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IronNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE:IRNT traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.68. 511,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,929,243. IronNet has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98.

In related news, insider Donald Closser sold 9,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $34,886.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 976,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,916.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Welch sold 479,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $1,793,487.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,522,205 shares of company stock valued at $5,663,172.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in IronNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IronNet in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

