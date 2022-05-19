$0.24 EPS Expected for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.25. Accel Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $192.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.96 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 48.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Accel Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Accel Entertainment from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Accel Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $80,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 620,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,757,788.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $128,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,054. Corporate insiders own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 109.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACEL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 193,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,726. The company has a market capitalization of $950.89 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

