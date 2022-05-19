-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.24). Alphatec posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.72 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 121.77% and a negative net margin of 60.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on ATEC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 22,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,609. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $31,840.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,752. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $55,794.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 9,100 shares of company stock worth $83,024 and sold 11,490 shares worth $122,949. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 341.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

