-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) will report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.22). Magenta Therapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.00). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.08).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Magenta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Magenta Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.04.

Shares of MGTA stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $12.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 436.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 29.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

