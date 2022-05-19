$0.40 EPS Expected for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Umpqua reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $308.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UMPQ. StockNews.com started coverage on Umpqua in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

Shares of UMPQ traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,521,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,809. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

In other news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $332,830 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Umpqua by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,804,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,380,000 after buying an additional 150,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Umpqua by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,583,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,344,000 after buying an additional 164,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Umpqua by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,006,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,759,000 after buying an additional 547,100 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Umpqua by 0.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,783,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,370,000 after buying an additional 71,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in Umpqua by 6.8% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,349,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,034,000 after buying an additional 275,923 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

