-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Syros Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.52). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.42% and a negative net margin of 403.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYRS. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ SYRS traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 80,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,472. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $7.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1,052.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 456,612 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 103,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 27,255 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 233.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 54,950 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

