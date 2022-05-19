$0.52 EPS Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 11.53%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

In related news, EVP Patrick A. Luis bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $27,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,495.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 5,936 shares of company stock valued at $115,391 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 48.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CVCY opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.75. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

