$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.54. STAG Industrial posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

NYSE:STAG traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $32.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,410,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average of $41.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.99. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $48.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.31%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,400,750. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 129.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 200,907 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 145,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 12,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 33.0% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

