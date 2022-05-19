$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) to post $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Valvoline also reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valvoline.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 278.10%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

VVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VVV stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $32.98. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.01%.

Valvoline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valvoline (VVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.