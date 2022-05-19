$0.55 EPS Expected for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.57. First Busey reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. First Busey had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of First Busey from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:BUSE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 576 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,879. First Busey has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 4,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,600 shares in the company, valued at $644,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Busey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 7,663.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in First Busey by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

