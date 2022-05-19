$0.63 EPS Expected for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.60. Renasant reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $137.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.48 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 23.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Renasant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Renasant in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Renasant by 156.8% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.81. Renasant has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 32.71%.

Renasant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.