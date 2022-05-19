$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) will announce $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avient’s earnings. Avient posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avient.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avient by 502.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Avient stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.95. 389,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,848. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. Avient has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $61.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.40%.

Avient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avient (AVNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.