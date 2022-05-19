$1.34 EPS Expected for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $62.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 154,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

