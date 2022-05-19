$1.57 EPS Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) will report $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

NYSE:CBOE traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.56. 577,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,485. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

About Cboe Global Markets (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.