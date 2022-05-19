$1.57 EPS Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) will report $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.
About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
