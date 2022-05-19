1,016 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 861,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,058,727,000 after purchasing an additional 339,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $699,341,000 after purchasing an additional 104,322 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $687,595,000 after purchasing an additional 196,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,169,000 after purchasing an additional 85,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.11.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $225.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.15. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $182.66 and a 1 year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

