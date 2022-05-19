10,612 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 308,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 68,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $208.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.29 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The firm has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.43.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.