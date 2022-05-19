11,606 Shares in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Acquired by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rekor Systems by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Rekor Systems by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Rekor Systems by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 25,260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Rekor Systems by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Rekor Systems to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Rekor Systems stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $14.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42.

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and implements transformative mission-critical intelligent infrastructure solutions and services for transportation management, public safety, and commercial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Rekor One Traffic Management solutions, including software modules for roadway monitoring and response, an incident detection and management solution; traffic and infrastructure analytics to capture data for roadway and infrastructure analytics and planning; and live and archival traffic view for situational awareness of what is happening on roadways.

