136 Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Chemed by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Chemed by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.38, for a total transaction of $2,001,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,439,725.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total transaction of $1,409,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,891 shares of company stock worth $7,316,570 over the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHE opened at $484.71 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $539.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.30. Chemed had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $530.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

