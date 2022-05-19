$146.53 Million in Sales Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) to report $146.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.30 million. Hope Bancorp posted sales of $137.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year sales of $602.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $582.30 million to $618.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $671.43 million, with estimates ranging from $636.80 million to $691.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 35.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. 1,329,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,348. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.30. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

