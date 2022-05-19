$151.30 Million in Sales Expected for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) to report $151.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $148.60 million and the highest is $154.30 million. NextGen Healthcare reported sales of $146.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year sales of $633.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $633.90 million to $634.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $646.48 million, with estimates ranging from $612.56 million to $680.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $151.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,350. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 609.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.70.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $66,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,188.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $676,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 155,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,551 shares of company stock worth $2,896,091. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 49,980 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $534,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 14.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,167,000 after purchasing an additional 112,354 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

