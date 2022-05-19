$158.03 Million in Sales Expected for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) will report sales of $158.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $158.00 million. Lattice Semiconductor reported sales of $125.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year sales of $634.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $632.40 million to $636.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $718.93 million, with estimates ranging from $710.50 million to $724.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.37. 4,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.02. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average is $63.28.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,260 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $5,455,836.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 782,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,041,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 919 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $45,122.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,568.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 356,843 shares of company stock worth $19,620,968. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,581,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,286,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,403,000 after buying an additional 747,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,096,000 after purchasing an additional 587,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 529,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

