1,633 Shares in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,633 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 195.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in KB Home by 254.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 393,836 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in KB Home by 293.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,985,000 after purchasing an additional 249,836 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in KB Home by 56.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,286,000 after purchasing an additional 169,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter valued at $5,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBH opened at $31.88 on Thursday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.26%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KBH. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.77.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

