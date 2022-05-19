16,570 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Laraway Financial Inc

Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,819,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,648,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.94. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

