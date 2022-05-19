170,000 Shares in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Acquired by Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC

Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,000. Adicet Bio accounts for 2.0% of Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC owned 0.53% of Adicet Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,715,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 69,909 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 477.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 60,577 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

In related news, SVP Francesco Galimi sold 7,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $160,041.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,257. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

Shares of ACET stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 15,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,616. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $21.17.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Adicet Bio had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adicet Bio (Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.