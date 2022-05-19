1,794,132 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,794,132 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,466,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Oracle as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,315,889. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.74. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $179.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.