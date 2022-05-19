21,503 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

XBI stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.56. The company had a trading volume of 520,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,760,834. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $141.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.90.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

