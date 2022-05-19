305 Shares in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 15.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RV Capital GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $30,836,000.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.56. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $376.83.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 3,362,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,362,500 shares in the company, valued at $269,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Danforth Quayle acquired 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.14 per share, with a total value of $733,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $489,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,706,250 shares of company stock worth $296,353,125. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Carvana from $121.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.74.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

