$33.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) will announce sales of $33.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.92 billion and the highest is $34.25 billion. Verizon Communications reported sales of $33.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year sales of $136.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.90 billion to $137.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $138.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.78 billion to $142.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.93.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.10. The company had a trading volume of 23,185,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,083,496. The stock has a market cap of $206.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $57.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average of $52.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

