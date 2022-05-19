3,573 Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPK. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,029,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,072,000 after purchasing an additional 379,039 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,497,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954,420 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,597,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,158,000 after purchasing an additional 766,800 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,860,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,752,000 after purchasing an additional 85,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,603,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,776,000 after purchasing an additional 168,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

GPK stock opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several research firms have commented on GPK. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

Graphic Packaging Profile (Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.