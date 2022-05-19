3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $346.46

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 346.46 ($4.27) and traded as high as GBX 354 ($4.36). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 348 ($4.29), with a volume of 1,124,305 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 351.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 346.48. The firm has a market cap of £3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 19.95 and a quick ratio of 19.00.

Get 3i Infrastructure alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.23 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. 3i Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.