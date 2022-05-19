3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,687,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,968,000 after purchasing an additional 656,752 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,441,000. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

NYSE MMM traded down $2.46 on Thursday, reaching $146.47. The stock had a trading volume of 49,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $206.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.41. The stock has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

