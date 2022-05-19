46,966 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.65.

NYSE ZBH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.43. 14,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,948. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.36 and its 200-day moving average is $124.90. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $169.98.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.