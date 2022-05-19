500 Shares in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 5,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.18.

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $54,962.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,165.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $77.40 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.22 and a 1 year high of $114.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.27 and a 200-day moving average of $85.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.31. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $397.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.46%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

