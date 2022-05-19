$539.57 Million in Sales Expected for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) to report $539.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $531.50 million to $552.50 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $523.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

ARGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.91. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

