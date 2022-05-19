56,394 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 56,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $63.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.28 and its 200 day moving average is $65.52. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $69.82.

